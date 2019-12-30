Kaduna State generates N44bn IGR in 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KDIRS) says the state has generated over N44 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2019.

Dr Zaid Abubakar, Executive Chairman of the organisation, made the disclosure while presenting the agency’s scorecard for the year at a news conference on Monday in Kaduna.

Abubakar said the revenue generated surpassed the N43 billion target for the year by N1 billion.

Abubakar pointed out that this was the first time that the state met its revenue target and even surpassed it, describing the feat as “a new benchmark” for revenue collection in the state.

He attributed the achievement to the overwhelming support from Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i, the political will and free-hand accorded to the agency to do its job without interference.

Abubakar also cited the rejiging of the revenue administration system since his assumption of office five months ago as a major factor for the outstanding IGR.

According to him, the agency was reorganised to engender professionalism and adoption of innovations around Information and Communication technology to ease revenue administration and collection.

“So far, as at December 30, we have collected a total of N44,0179,536,34.72 and will collect more between now and December 31.

“This feat was made possible because we have been able to rejig the revenue administration system in the last five months and worked tirelessly to ensure that the revenue target is achieved and accounted for,” he said. (NAN)

