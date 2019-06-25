Kaduna: Soldiers kill ex-Councillor over alleged link with bandits in Birnin Gwari

ADVERTISEMENT

Some soldiers have shot dead a former councillor, Shuaibu Sadi, (popularly known as Disco) in Dogon Dawa village of Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna state over alleged link with armed bandits in the area, Daily Trust learnt on Tuesday.

The suspect was said to be a former Local Government Development Area Councillor in the area.

He was shot dead for attempting to run away after he was arrested by soldiers penultimate week.

A resident of the area, who pleaded for anonymity, told Daily Trust that the suspect was from a village called Mai Kulu in Kasage ward.

“He once served as councillor for Local Development Area in the area. He was arrested after a kidnapped victim in the village overheard him making a phone call with suspected bandits.

“When he was arrested, instead of him to wait and proof his innocence he made attempt to escape and the soldiers shot him dead. The incident happened on Sunday evening (June 16, 2019)” the source said.

When contacted, the Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Colonel Ezindu Idimah, promised to find out if the incident actually happened.

He is yet to get back to our reporter as at the time of filing this report.

