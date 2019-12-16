Kaduna senator to build 2 classroom blocks for community

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator representing the Kaduna Central District, Uba Sani has pledged to construct two classroom blocks at the Danhonu L.E.A School in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, through a partnership between his foundation and the Kashim Ibrahim Foundation (KIF).

He also pledged to admit 50 out of the 150 KIF trainees into the Uba Sani Foundation training scheme.

Making the pledge at a ground breaking ceremony organized by the Kashim Ibrahim Fellows in Kaduna, Uba Sani said his Foundation is proud to be partners with KIF in delivering services to humanity.

He commended KIF for focusing on the development of education saying, “Human capital development is key towards remaining relevant in the ever changing and complex world.”

He promised to always identify with any programme or project for the development of the area adding, “The initiator of Kashim Ibrahim Fellows, His Excellency Governor Nasir El-Rufai deserves special mention and recognition and he is often associated with creative, innovative and progressive ideas which shows that he is determined to secure the future of our children.

He said that the choice of Danhonu L.E.A Primary School for the project is informed by the feedback received by the Kashim Ibrahim Fellows from interacting with school teachers.

