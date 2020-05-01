Kaduna seals entry points, bans night travels for essential services

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Government says it has sealed all entry points into the state to all travelers including those transporting food and other essential services between 6pm and 6am.

The state government said it’s decision to shut entry points followed a security briefing that criminal elements were using night-time hours to infiltrate people into the state adding that the state government is compelled to take further measures to deter inter-state travel.

A statement issued by the state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan stated that: ”No interstate or intra-state travel is allowed at night-time even for essential services with effect from Friday, 1st May 2020.”

Aruwan explained that the recent Covid-19 cases discovered in the state have been linked to inter-state travels which he said has implications in the rapid spread of the virus across state lines.

”Security agencies will respect the exemptions granted for the movement of food and other essentials in daytime hours. However, all entry points will be sealed to all traffic from 6pm until 6am daily. All vehicles that come after 6pm carrying food, petroleum products or other essentials must park at the entry point overnight. Vehicles on essential duty will then be inspected after 6am by our health and security team, and will only be granted passage if the goods they are conveying are really essential, ” he said.

The commissioner warned all passengers and private vehicles that the state government will ensure they are turned back to their original destination.

