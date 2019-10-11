Kaduna school principal abductors demand N 5milllion

ADVERTISEMENT

The abductors of a Principal of Government Technical College, Maraban Kajuru, in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Francis Maji have demanded for N5 million as ransom .

Daily Trust gathered that the kidnappers initially demanded for N20 million but later reduced the ransom to N5 million.

A teacher in the school who didn’t want his name mentioned as he was not authorised to speak confirmed that the kidnappers contacted the victim’s wife to make their demand.

“it was not certain whether the family or the school authority will be able to raise the ransom to secure the principal freedom. The family members are appealing to his abductors to release him,” he said.

The State Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Suleiman Abubakar had earlier confirmed the abduction of the principal on Thursday, saying ‎the Police timely intervention help in preventing the hoodlums from gaining access to the students hostel.

He added that the Commissioner of Police CP Ali Aji Janga assured the public that the Command is working round the clock to tame the recent change of tactics by the enemies of peace who now resort to soft targets.

