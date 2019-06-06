Kaduna: Sanga council chairman wants additional security presence

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman Sanga Local Government Council, Mr Charles Danladi has called on the relevant authorities to increase security presence in the area to check the rising cases of insecurity.

The chairman made the call while addressing Islamic faithful at the palace of the Uchu Fadan Ninzo on Thursday in Kafanchan to mark the Ed-El-Fitr celebration.

He said the spate of insecurity in the area had become worrisome, hence the need for more deployment of security personnel.

Danladi felicitated with the Muslim community in the area over the Ed-El- Fitr celebration and challenged all to rise to the occasion of being their brother’s keepers.

In his address, Alh. Umar Musa, the Uchu Fadan Ninzo expressed gratitude to the Christian community in Kafanchan for identifying with the Muslims during the celebration.

He, therefore, urged adherents of all religions in the area to help consolidate on the already existing peaceful atmosphere for legitimate activities to thrive. (NAN)

