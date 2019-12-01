Kaduna robber catcher arrests cattle rustler, recovers stolen cattle

ADVERTISEMENT

The popular robber catcher, Shehu Musa Aljan, has successfully arrested a cattle rustler and recovered many cattle believed to have been stolen around Rijana, Kaduna-Abuja road area of the state.

The extraordinary robber catcher also recovered two Ak 47 from the bandit while his accomplice escaped into the bush.

Shehu Aljan in a brief chat with newsmen in Kaduna at the weekend said the bandits tried to bribe him with N2 million to allow them cross over the Kaduna bridge with the cattle.

He said he had already handed the rustlers and money to the police command in the state.

” I was at home when I got an information that some cows believed to be stolen around Rijana forest were sighted around Kaduna River so I went their myself to monitor the route they may likely come through. Later in the night some people came to meet me that they heard I was around the area trying to stop them. So they promised me N 2 million if I allow them to pass through.

” I played around and told them there would be no problem if only they settle me. They brought N856,000 cash and promised to ‎balance the remaining N1.2 million if they passed through the river. So I held the one that brought the money but by the time we got to where his friends were waiting for him they escaped with their guns leaving behind the cattle,” he said.

On the issue of dialogue with bandits in state‎s like Zamfara and Katsina, Aljan kicked against it saying it’s wrong for state governors to dialogue with bandits.

“In my opinion I think it is wrong for any governor to dialogue with bandits because they (bandits) are not to be trusted. Let them hand over all their weapons and also release all people in their custody if they are really serious with the dialogue,” he said.

He said the only solution is for the bandits to surrender their weapons or face wrath of the law.

