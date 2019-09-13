Kaduna revokes land allocations from 2015, sacks 2 directors

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Government has revoked all land allocations from 29th May 2015.

The state government in a statement faulted the allocations saying they were made without the approvals mandated by the Land Use Act and are, as such, invalid.

Two Executive Directors of Kaduna State Development and Property Company, KSPDC, Architect Daniel Z. Kambai (Operations) and Yusuf Bala Mohammed (Finance & Administration), were also removed.

It explained that the decisions are intended to accelerate the revamp of KSDPC into a corporation that efficiently fulfils its mandate and is run in the public interest

