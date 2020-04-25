Kaduna returns 70 almajiris to Kebbi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State government has returned 70 almajiris who were evacuated from Zaria to Kebbi State.

The Chairman of Suru Local Government Council in Kebbi State, Umar Maigandi Dakingari, who disclosed this yesterday while speaking with journalists in his office, said all the almajiris returned from Zaria were indigenes of his council.

According to him, they were returned under the care of a high powered committee from Kaduna State, and they were put in an isolation center for two weeks.

He warned parents in his council to desist from sending their wards away in the name of Qur’anic education, adding that the era of entrusting children in the hands of the society was over.

