Kaduna residents cry out over El-Rufai’s plan to demolish 300 houses 

Residents of communities living around Yakowa Road in Kamazo Area of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state on Sunday begged the state governor, Nasir El’rufai, to end demolition of houses in the area.

Daily Trust gathered that about 300 houses would be affected if the government continue with the ongoing demolition in communities like Karji, Babban Saura, Old Kamazo, Janruwa and Unguwar Mai Gero areas.

Daily Trust gathered that few days ago the State Government through Kaduna State Property Development Agency have already demolished some houses and an event centre in the communities.

Our reporter who visited the communities reported that the residents were seen consoling each other over the unfortunate incident as they picked up some of the debris left in the houses demolished.

One of the community leaders in Old Kamazo who spoke at a news briefing, Yusuf Zumo, said they (residents) were not issued notices by the authorities before they stormed the area and demolished their houses.

He said the government officials accompanied by security agencies, police in particular went house to house asking people to vacate the houses at the middle of the night.

“We were all shocked when we saw them around 1:30 am on Thursday asking us to vacate our houses. We have never witnessed something like this in our lives. About 300 houses would be demolished and nobody came to tell us why we should leave our houses because no notice to that effect,” he said.

Other residents interviewed also expressed their dismay over the government’s action, saying they have government approval before building their houses.

They also claimed that they have no other places to relocate to as majority of them are pensioners that invested their life saving to build the houses which they legally bought.

