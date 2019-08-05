Kaduna residents assured of safety as Zakzaky knows fate today

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Government and the state police command yesterday assured citizens of security and free movement during today’s ruling on Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky’s application for medical leave at the State High Court.

In separate statements, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan and the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said adequate arrangement shavd been made to protect citizens and uphold law and order across the state.

Aruwa said: “The Kaduna State Government has assured residents that they can go about their lawful business as their freedom of movement is guaranteed.”

He called on citizens to ignore the scaremongering by certain interests, adding “As they have done at previous hearings of Zakzaky matter, security deployments will preserve calm in the city, secure citizens and protect their right to free movement.”

He urged citizens to contact these numbers 09034000060, 08170189999 to report any unusual or suspicious activity.

Sabo advised the general public to be security conscious as they go about their lawful businesses by being extra vigilant of their environment, persons around them, and activities of suspicious persons, so as to prevent miscreants from disturbing the peace of the state.

He stated: “Members of the public should note that the ban on all forms of processions/demonstrations in Kaduna State is still in force. The police will not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons who deliberately attempt to violate the ban.

“In view of the Court Trial of Malam Ibrahim El-Zakzaky on Monday 5th August, 2019, the peace loving and law abiding people of Kaduna State are to note that adequate security has been put in place for a hitch-free court appearance. Therefore, members of the public are advised to remain calm and not to be apprehensive where they observe unusual number of security personnel in town.”

