Kaduna releases 72 prisoners to prevent spread of COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Government said it has approved the release of 72 convicts from the Kaduna and Kafanchan Custodial Centres as part of the government’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Aisha Dikko on Tuesday said 69 of the convicts were released in Kaduna while three were freed in Kafanchan.

She added that 42 inmates, who were freed from the Kaduna Correctional Centre, were convicts who were given an option of fine not exceeding N50,000.

The Attorney General further said four inmates were serving three years and above with less than six months of their sentence to serve.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

She said one of the inmates had spent 75% of his sentence after remission and the 22 others were convicted for minor offences.

“From the Kafanchan Custodial Centre, two inmates were freed with three months left on their sentence while one inmate was released based on old age,’’ she said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App