Kaduna releases 72 convicts to prevent spread of COVID-19

Kaduna State Government said it has approved the release of 72 convicts from the Kaduna and Kafanchan Correctional Centres as part of government’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Aisha Dikko yesterday said 69 of the convicts were released in Kaduna while three were freed in Kafanchan, adding that 42 inmates who were freed from the Kaduna Correctional Centre were convicts who were given an option of fine not exceeding N50,000.

The attorney general further said four inmates were serving three years and above, with less than six months of their sentence to serve.

