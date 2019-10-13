Kaduna psychiatric hospital to focus on suicide-prone cases

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Kaduna, has declared its resolve to tackle mental health illnesses leading to suicide.

Speaking at a rally to mark World Mental Health Day, the Medical Director of the Hospital, Professor Abdulkareem Jika Yusuf stated that in line with this year’s theme “Suicide prevention”, the Hospital was prepared to tackle mentally related suicide cases.

He said mental illness is like any other sickness and advised against discriminatory acts saying it worsens such conditions.

“We must all work together to fight drug abuse which is now so pronounced especially in the North West, young boys and girls are into drugs, even married women are now doing it and about half of our bed spaces are occupied by patients who at one point were taking drugs which its resultant effects leads to mental illness,” Yusuf stated.

He said the government over the years paid only lip services to mental illness stressing that with just 120-bed space the hospital cannot handle mental cases.

Yusuf, however, expressed hope and satisfaction in the leadership style of President Muhammadu Buhari stressing that with increased budgetary provisions the hospital can effectively man its catchment area.

