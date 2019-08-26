Kaduna: Pregnant woman, ICPC staff among victims kidnapped by gunmen

ADVERTISEMENT

A pregnant woman and a staff of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) are among the five victims kidnapped by gunmen who were allegedly dressed in military uniform along Millennium City area of Kaduna state last Friday, Daily Trust has gathered.

It was further gathered that the sum of $10,000 (US Dollars) and N647,300 were recovered in one of the abandoned victims’ vehicles.

Three of the victims, our correspondent gathered, are said to be residents of the Ministerial Pilot Housing Estate.

Police spokesperson, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said combined teams of policemen, anti-kidnapping unit and vigilante have been dispatched to the scene for search operation with a view to arrest the perpetrators and rescue the remaining five victims.

According to him, “On 23/08/19 at about 11pm, DPO Malali reported that he received a distress call that armed men in military uniform blocked access road to Babatunde Fashola Housing Estate, Danbushiya Village at the outskirt of Kaduna and intercepted a Honda Accord Reg. No. LND 753 AL and five other vehicles and kidnapped seven persons.

“Patrol teams within the metropolis led by the DPO were quickly mobilised to the scene of the incident but the hoodlums had already escaped with the victims.

“However, due to pressurised patrols within the general area, two of the victims were later released by the hoodlums. The two released victims alongside the vehicles were recovered to the police station.

“Upon search, the sum of ten thousand ($10,000) US Dollars and N647,300) were recovered in one of the vehicles.”

He added that the IGP’s IRT were also contacted for technical support in tracking the hoodlums and gave the assurance of the Commissioner of Police, Ali A. Janga, that the incident will not deter the command from its collective determination in the recent war against criminals.

He called for continued support by all well-meaning citizens of the state.

