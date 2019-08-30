Kaduna: Police react to killings in Kaura LGA

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State police command has reacted to the incident that happened in Kaura Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP. Yakubu Sabo while confirming the incident however said it occurred at Kirin, a village bordering Plateau State.

He said that the incident occurred on the 29th of August, saying that the report has it that the attackers invaded Kiri village.

“One Daniel Monday who initially sustained injury later died while four other corpses were discovered. No police station was burnt although a few houses were torched.”

Sabo further disclosed that on getting the report, the Area Commander of Kafanchan Command led a team of armed police men to the affected area.

“On sighting them, the hoodlums fled to a hill top near Riyom local government in Plateau State.”

“Preliminary investigation revealed that they came through Plateau State but investigation is ongoing,” he said.

