Kaduna police outlaw Yan Sa Kai/Yan Bula security outfits

The Kaduna State Police Command has banned the activities of volunteer security outfits known as Yan Sa Kai/Yan Bula throughout the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

He stated: “Thus, on no account should any person or group of persons parade themselves as Yan Sa Kai/ Yan Bula and perform any form of voluntary security assignment within the Command.”

He said the command would deal decisively with any person or group of persons violating the order using the apparatus of the law.

