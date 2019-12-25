Kaduna: Police give safety tips for hitch free yuletide

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Kaduna State have urged residents to exercise caution, celebrate in moderation and be cautious of unknown persons that come around in the name of felicitation during the yuletide.

The police gave the advice in a press release issued yesterday and signed by the Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Ali Aji Janga.

He warned members of the public to avoid any form of fireworks (knock-out) and be wary of sharing gifts with unknown persons. He also charged them to pay extra attention to children/wards as they go about during the period.

“Be vigilant of your surrounding when making withdrawals during the period especially at ATMs and be very sure of your safety before embarking on a visit to new places.

“Do not board a commercial vehicle from unknown parks, do not embark on late night journey and do not leave the entire house empty as you go out to celebrate but ensure that at least one adult is left at home to prevent criminals cashing on your absence,” he added.

He urged residents not to hesitate to alert the nearest security agent of any suspicious persons or activities and be law abiding before, during and after the celebrations.

He assured the general public that the police has deployed adequate and comprehensive strategies for a hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state.

“The Kaduna State Police Command can be reached via the following emergency numbers in times of distress 07039675856, 080 75391105.

“The police command, in synergy with all security agencies in the state, wishes to reassure members of the public of their safety and to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation,” he said.

