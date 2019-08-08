Kaduna: PFN wants government to refrain from lip-service

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has demanded that the Federal and Kaduna State government should refrain from paying lip-service to matters of insecurity and take proactive measures against incessant killings throughout the country.

The message was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako, the State Chairman of PFN and made available to newsmen in Kafanchan, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State.

The statement expressed sadness over the gruesome murder of Pastor Jeremiah Kehinde Omolewa, the resident pastor of Living Faith Church, Romi New Extension; Kaduna who was murdered in cold blood by gunmen along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway on Sunday 4th August, 2019.

“This is not an isolated case but part of the general and daily news which now bedevil our Nation.

“The government both at the national and state should match words with action and be proactive in handling the deteriorating cases of insecurity in Kaduna State and Nigeria as a whole.

“PFN does not subscribe to the lame and habituated defense that the government and security agencies have been overwhelmed by the challenges and or that they are on top of the situation,” it said.

The statement then urged the government to brace up to its primary statutory responsibility of guaranteeing the safety of lives and property of the citizenry and expressed condolences to the immediate family of the deceased as well as the Living Faith Church family.

