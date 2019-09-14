Kaduna orders non-teachers to vacate teachers quarters

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Government has ordered private individuals occupying teachers houses or quarters in public schools across the state to vacate with immediate effect.

The State government, through the Commissioner, Ministry of Education, Dr Shehu Mohammed Makarfi said houses built in schools were meant for teachers not private persons and so the government will not tolerate that.

He mentioned schools like Queen Amina College, Rimi College and Government college Kaduna where some individuals are staying in teachers’ houses as example.

“We are not going to tolerate private individuals that are not teachers to be occupying such houses in the schools. This is why we sent them notice to vacate such houses because it was built for our teachers and whoever is staying in such houses that is not a teacher must vacate,” he said.

The Commissioner disclosed this in a programme aired on Kaduna State Media Corporation KSMC and monitored in Kaduna on Saturday.

He also added that his ministry will not allow those people to stay as long as they are not teachers working with the state government because teachers needed to be close to their students, the reason those houses were built inside schools.

Dr Shehu Makarfi also said that the State Government was doing everything possible to renovate public schools and colleges across the state but urged residents and parents to always support government by protecting facilities in those schools and colleges.

