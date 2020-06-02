Kaduna officials visit 29,771 households in search of COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Government has said it has visited 29,771 households in the nine local government areas of the state where COVID-19 infections have been confirmed as part of its active case search within communities.

Daily Trust reports that the nine local government areas, which have recorded COVID-19 cases are; Chikun, Igabi, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Makarfi, Giwa, Sabon-Gari, Soba, and Zaria.

The state government, through the ministry of health, revealed that health officials were going into communities to search for and test persons that may show any of the symptoms of COVID-19, adding that health officials have tested 297 persons with symptoms such as fever and sore throats.

A statement issued by the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Amina Mohammed Baloni, explained that; “this search for probable cases within communities is combined with targeted testing of contacts of confirmed cases and testing of persons who call with symptoms that meet the case definition.”

Dr. Baloni warned that COVID-19 case numbers in the state are likely to increase as more tests are conducted in more areas.

“Expanded testing would enable early identification of new cases and would help prevent further spread of the virus by getting infected persons isolated and treated earlier.

“It would also provide more accurate data to inform government decisions going forward,” she stated.

Dr. Baloni also stated that as of May 31, 2020, Kaduna State had recorded a total of 258 cases, out of which 93 are active cases while the state had treated and discharged 157 persons and recorded eight fatalities.

