Kaduna: NDLEA seizes 1.9m tramadol tablets, arrest 94 suspects in six months

National Drugs Laws Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA) said it has seized about 1.950,775 million tablets of Tramadol from January to June 2019 in Kaduna State.

The agency also said it arrested 94 persons for drug-related offences during the period under review.

The Kaduna State Commander NDLEA Bala Musa Fagge disclosed this in commemoration of 2019 International Day Against Illicit Drug Abuse and Trafficking held in the state.

He said the command has also destroyed 1.200 kg and half acre of canabis sativa farm land around Kacia Local Government Area of the state.

The Commander said they equally seized 24.27 kg psychotropic substances and 211.27 kg litres of codeine in the state.

” The Tramadol crisis that engulfed Kaduna State and its environs leading to the seizure in the months of January to June, 2019 of about 1.950,755 tablets of dosages between 120 mg and 400mg is another reason for concern in the state,” she said.

He explained that to sustain the success recorded in reducing Tramadol and opiods smuggling into Kaduna and Nigeria there is need to do more in inter-agency synergy among respective agencies.

He said there is urgent need to address the predisposing factors that makes drug trafficking and abuses attractive.

He also commended the effort of the Military, Nigerian Police, Civil Defense Corps, Road Safety, Nigerian Prisons, Nigeria Immigration and NAFDAC for their complimentary roles in assisting them to carry out their mandate.

