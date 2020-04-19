Kaduna: “Sick man in viral video, not Covid-19 patient”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Ministry of Health has issued an update on Tasiu Mohammed, the man who was shown in distress in a video that was widely circulated a few days ago.

The Commissioner Ministry for Health, Dr. Amina Mohammed Boloni said the 27-year old had been sick for about three weeks before leaving Ogun State, heading to his hometown in Jigawa State.

She said Tasiu was dropped off at Western bypass in Kaduna the because of his detorteited health.

From there he was taken to the Primary Health Centre in Hayin Bankin where the video was recorded by people frightened that he might be a Covid-19 case.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“The patient was evacuated from Hayin Bankin to the isolation centre where he was assessed by the medical team, tested and his result returned negative for Covid-19.

“He was treated as a case of severe hypertension with acute pulmonary oedema. Unfortunately, he passed away at the isolation centre,” she said.

The statement said his relatives were informed and they gave permission for him to be buried in Kaduna in view of the current restriction of movements.

Boloni appealed to the people of Kaduna State to avoid spreading rumours, most especially on social media, without ascertaining facts.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App