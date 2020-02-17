Kaduna ‘ll remain number one in ease of doing business – El-Rufai

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has reiterated that his state will continue to be number one in ease of doing business in the country due to its investment friendly environment.

Speaking at the Kaduna State Business Dinner which had business moguls and top Government officials in attendance, the Governor promised that Kaduna state will sustain and accelerate the investments drive in order to meet global best practices.

El Rufai further said that apart from the ongoing massive infrastructure development across the state, his administration had implemented the minimum wage and increased pension for civil servants and retirees.

While answering questions from investors, the Governor expressed hope that the electricity challenge facing the nation will be thing of the past in the next few years.

Governor El-Rufai also explained that his administration, through the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, is vigorously tackling security issues in the state.

On her part, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, said the business dinner was organised to bring together investors and business owners to dialogue with the Government on ways to improve the business climate in the state.

She explained that, the dinner, tagged “Plug-In Kaduna State into the Business World”, allowed investors to share their experiences and challenges in setting up and operating business in the state:

The Deputy Governor promised that “we will continue to partner with the private sector to create jobs for our people.’’

Also speaking at the dinner, Commissioner for Business, Innovation, Technology, Mr. Idris Samaila Nyam, highlighted the benefits that business owners stand to gain from carrying out their Business Premises Registration (BPR), and the efforts of the Ministry in ensuring that the process is fully automated.

