Kaduna LG begins payment of N30,000 minimum wage

Ikara local government council of Kaduna state has commenced payment of N30,000 minimum wage to his workers from 4th October, 2019.

The chairman of the council, Hon. Ibrahim Salihu Sadiq, disclosed this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on media, Abdulmajid Hussaini. He said the gesture was to consolidate on Governor Nasiru El-Rufa’is effort to strengthen the public service and its capacity to deliver quality and responsive service in the state.

“I must confess that I was encouraged and motivated by the bold step taken by my Executive Governor, Nasiru Ahmed El-rufa’i, to fulfill the promise made to workers in the state, which is for the benefit and development of common man in the state,” he said.

The chairman, according to the statement, also assured that equity, justice and transparency would be the watchwords of his administration.

He also implored the workers to demonstrate high level of commitment, steadfastness, and persistence in the discharge of their duties, and promised to improve the general welfare of the entire workforce.

