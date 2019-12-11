Kaduna legislator bemoans incessant killings in Kaura

ADVERTISEMENT

Yusuf Mugu representing Kaura Constituency at the Kaduna State House of Assembly has condemned in strong terms the unabated killings in parts of Kaura local government area of Kaduna state with call on the government to expedite action to ending the development.

It would be recalled that communities in Kaura local government including; Tsonje, Maraban Agban and Zunuruk settlements have in the past few weeks witnessed pockets of alleged killings of innocent persons including destruction of property.

Mugu in an interview with Daily Trust on Wednesday in Kafanchan said what was more worrisome was that the people who were predominantly subsistent farmers could no longer attend to their farms for harvest for fear of attack thereby raising concern about their livelihood.

He regretted that the development had already raised fear in the hearts and minds of residents of the affected communities as some of them had already vacated their ancestral home.

“The ugly incidences is already assuming a normal posture as much was still desired by the State Government to finding quick and lasting solution to it,” Mugu said.

The Lawmaker who expressed deep concern especially over families who have lost lost loved ones charged the Government to wake up to its responsibility by bringing perpetrators of the dastardly acts to book.

“It is not healthy when a people lose confidence in her government especially in the area of meeting its primary responsibility of protection of lives and proper,” he said.

Mugu, however urged the Government to fast track efforts in address the situation more so that the Christmas festivity was barely two weeks away, adding, “the Kaduna State Government should deploy the necessary machinery to stem the tide so that the communities would enjoy tension- free Christmas celebration”.

He, then, consoled families of those who have lost loved ones and urged members of the communities to be security conscious, desist from taking the laws into their hand and provide security agents with useful information on suspected persons or group of persons.

