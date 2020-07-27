Kaduna lawmakers tackle govts over Southern Kaduna killings

ADVERTISEMENT

The caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State House of Assembly, on Sunday, tackled the federal and state governments for failing to end the incessant attacks and killings in Southern Kaduna.

‎The lawmakers said they were embarrassed with the spate of killings in the area despite the deployment of security agencies.

‎The Minority Leader, Barrister Emanuel Kantiok, described the killings as worrisome.

He explained that as elected lawmakers from Southern Kaduna, they are saddened by the government’s attitude towards ending the attacks.

“It’s on record that since the inception of this administration in 2015, Southern Kaduna has not known peace as a result of incessant attacks by armed militia with the resultant loss of lives and properties.

“The attitude and response of both the state and the federal government to these attacks and killings clearly speaks volumes of the understanding or willingness of government to discharge the primary responsibility to the people of Southern Kaduna and the state at large,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App