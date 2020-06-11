Kaduna lawmakers fight over mace [video]

There was serious confusion in Kaduna State House of Assembly on Thursday as the Member Representing Makera constituency, Dahiru Liman snatched the mace.

Daily Trust observed that few minutes after the announcement of the new Deputy Speaker, Isaac Auta Zankai by the clerk, Honourable Liman walked into the hall alongside the impeached deputy Speaker, Honorable Muktar Hazo and attempted to disrupt the plenary session chaired by the Clerk of the House, Bello Idris.