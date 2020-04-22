Kaduna lawmaker writes N/Assembly over hike in prices of consumables

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kaduna lawmaker, Suleiman Ibrahim Dabo, has written to the leadership of the National Assembly, drawing their attention to what he described as the continued increase in prices of household consumables and medical supplies occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Dabo, who represents Zaria City constituency in Kaduna State House of Assembly, said the situation has become unbearable to the average Nigerian which calls for proactive measures.

The letter separately addressed to the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, is tagged ‘Price Inflation on Household Consumables and Medical Supplies during the lockdown on COVID-19’.

Dabo, who is the Chairman House Committee on Planning and Budget, urged the parliament to summon the head of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to explain the role they have been playing in that regard.

