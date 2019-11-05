Kaduna lawmaker receives threat letters from kidnappers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Majority Leader of the Kaduna ‎State House of Assembly, Shehu Yunusa Pambeguwa, has raised alarm over what he called inadequate security at the Assembly complex and their houses, saying he received threat letters from kidnappers.

The lawmaker, who is also the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Security and Intelligence, raised the alarm when the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, appeared before the lawmakers to defend his ministry’s budget estimate for 2020.

The member said following the threat, he requested for policemen to guard his house.

He described security at the Assembly as very porous, which made it easy for thugs to invade the premises.

The lawmaker also spoke on how one of their members was kidnapped.

“Though he was kidnapped on the way, but even in our houses we are receiving threats. At a point I even requested for policemen to take care of my house because my family is there,” he said.

He urged the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs to do something so that members of the House will have adequate security.

In his reaction, the Commissioner, Samuel Aruwan appealed to the members to bear with him because there were certain information he could not disclose in the presence of journalists at the House.

He urged the members to arrange a private meeting to discuss the issues raised and what the government is doing to enhance security in the state.

He also added that the state will distribute about 80 vehicles to Operation Yaki as a way of enhancing security in the state.

