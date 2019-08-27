Kaduna: Kidnapped health worker regains freedom

ADVERTISEMENT

The abducted health worker, Abdulrashid Lawal, who was kidnapped a week ago at Rigasa Community, a suburb of Igabi Local Government of Kaduna state has regained his freedom.

Daily Trust learnt that Abdulrahid popularly known as ” Dr Prince” was freed by his abductors after paying N350,000 (Naira) as ransom on Monday.

Yusuf Ishak Rigasa who went to deliver the ransom to the kidnappers as agreed at a forest called Doguwa was also held hostage for four days by the kidnappers.

Yusuf told Daily Trust that he was maltreated by his captors inside the Doguwa forest which was about two hours ride on motorcycle from Rigasa town.

“Yes, we were released around 12:00pm yesterday (Monday) together with Abdulrashid Lawal after I took the ransom to the kidnappers in the bush because they agreed to collect 350,000 Naira. But unfortunately, after I delivered the ransom I was hit from behind by one of the kidnappers.

“They tied and blindfolded me. I spent four days with them inside the forest in that condition before we were released after an additional of N300,000 was paid to them. So far, they collected a total of N650,000 (Naira) from us as ransom before we were let go,” he said.

On why he was held hostage, Ishak said: “They said the ransom I took to them was not the initial agreement with Lawal’s family; so they held me hostage too and maltreated me badly.”

“Honestly, I never knew we will come back alive due to the suffering we went through in the hands of those people. We eat with our eyes closed throughout my stay with them. As we speak now, myself and Abdulrashid are undergoing treatment, ” he added.

Daily Trust reports that the kidnappers had first demanded for N50 million as ransom before they reduced it to less than N1million.

Daily Trust reports that both Abdulrashid and Ishak teach at a private school in Rigasa.

