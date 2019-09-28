Kaduna Islamiyya School: Children in chains were on drugs – Lawyer

ADVERTISEMENT

The Legal Representative of Imam Ahmad Bn Hambal Islamiyya School, which was recently raided by the police, Barrister Mohammed Sani Katu of Mamman Nasir and Co, on Saturday, explained why some of the children were chained.

The Barrister, while addressing newsmen in Kaduna, explained that those children chained were on drugs and always wanted to escape from the facility.

He added that they were only chained to stabilised them.

Katu also said that the school had a medical team that often visit the inmates to check on them.

He described the sexual allegations against the school as false.

According to him, some of the children of the school were from home of prominent and influential Nigerians.

He argued that the school was registered with Bureau for religious affairs as expected of every Islamic school in the state.

He however, assured that the school management will not interfere with the police investigation.

“If at all the allegations were true, why should parents and very influential politicians bring their wards in same school? I don’t want to mention names but a governor took his child there, local government chairmen, and other influential politicians also have their children there.

“There are few people out there saying nasty things but these are mere allegations. We will allow the police to continue with their investigation and we awaits their findings because we know nobody is above the law and we cannot interfere,” he said.

