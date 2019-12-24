Kaduna is home to all religions—Acting Governor

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Government does not discriminate against any religion, religious sect or denomination and it is ready to partner with any group to add value to the state, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Aminu Shagali has said.

The Speaker who is currently the acting governor of Kaduna State said while receiving a delegation of the Standing Committee on Qur’anic Recitation Competition on Tuesday, that the Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai will assist any religious group that seeks to move the state forward in line with the administration’s determination to make the state great again.

He advised the 10 winners who will represent Kaduna State at the coming National Qur’anic Competition in Lagos, to break the 2014 record of the state, when its contingent clinched five out of the 10 trophies in Jigawa State.

‘’I want you to improve on the performance of the previous contingent, by winning seven trophies. Kaduna state has been winning laurels since the competition started. People from other states come to Kaduna, learn Qur’anic recitation, go back to their states and represent them, and even win at the national level,’’ he said.

Shagali also tasked Islamic teachers and parents to also impart morals on their students, arguing that knowledge is diminished if it is devoid of morals. He expressed delight that good Islamic schools that teach Qur’anic recitation abound in Kaduna state.

Director General of Interfaith, Alhaji Jamilu Abubakar Albani had earlier said that the purpose of Qur’anic Recitation Competition is to foster unity amongst Muslims and even non-Muslims.

‘’It is immaterial to the Standing Committee whether you belong to Darika or Izala sect. Its main focus is the recitation of the Glorious Qur’an in the best possible manner. During the competition, persons of other faiths are invited to listen to the recitations.

He said all the winners of this year’s edition of the Qur’anic competition were educated in the regular school system. He also said that all of them attended Islamic schools from their homes.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Qur’anic Recitation and Competition in Kaduna State, Dr Muhammad Bello AbdulKadir, thanked Governor Nasir El Rufai, the House Speaker and legislators for their individual supports.

Dr AbdulKadir who is also the Salanken Zazzau, said that the success of Kaduna State in Qur’anic Recitation competitions in the last 15 years has spread to other states.

The chairman said that Kogi State and the Federal Capital Territory have requested officials from Kaduna State to help them in organising their own competitions.

He said that 12 judges spent 10 days in order for the 10 winners to emerge from the competition.

