Kaduna Imams meet, pray over insecurity

Imams and Ulama in Kaduna state have commenced series of prayers to seek the face of God in a bid to tackling the alarming state of insecurity in the country.

This, according to them, will bring the much desired security the country is longing for.

Speaking at the meeting, Secretary General, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, said the meeting hopes to ex-ray the sorry state of insecurity and the many problems bedevilling Kaduna state, the North and the country at large.

According to him, “There is an urgent need for religious leaders, Muslim scholars and the Imams who climb to the pulpit to give sermons to come very strongly together with a spiritual intervention so that the problems can be solved.

“The problems are becoming so persistent and refusing the antidote of wiping them away and having in place the restoration of peace and security.

“Whatever overpowers man, can never over power Allah, therefore the need for Muslim scholars and Imams to come together at a one-to-one, heart-to-heart discussion to check themselves.”

He urged scholars to be shining examples to their followers without going out of the confines of their own responsibilities, to be truthful, just and to do that which is good.

On scholars subjecting themselves to politicians, he said, “It is important for Ulama to understand that they have a revered position of having the opportunity to counsel whoever comes to the mosque because anyone who comes to the mosque will sit down with folded legs and the Imam will climb the pulpit because he has the wisdom to talk to the congregation. Why then should they reverse it; rather, those providing the counselling will now be those receiving the counselling from people whose thinking is politics.”

He said until the Imams and Ulama understand this, there will continue to be problem and they will not be able to tell the politicians the truth because they themselves have dabbled into affairs that will not grant them the wherewithal to be able to talk truth to the politicians.

On his part, Yusuf Yakub Arrigasiu, said the council invited its members from all nooks and crannies of the state to come together and discuss the issue of insecurity across the country, particularly in Kaduna state.

He said the meeting is also aimed at discussing a way forward to the problem and pray to Almighty Allah to intervene.

“We realized that whatever security challenges we have on ground, the last resort is to go back to Allah. A lot of resources have been invested on security, but yet, there are still cases of crimes being committed.

“We believe that if Allah touches the hearts of those perpetrators, one day we will wake up and find either less or no case of kidnapping in the state and the country at large,” he noted.

He added that the issue of insecurity has crippled not only the economy of Nigeria, but even individuals are afraid to travel at any time of the day for fear of their lives and property.

“That is why we decided to resort back to Allah, to seek for forgiveness and also encourage the Ulama to pray and also encourage their followers to pray so that Allah will intervene,” he said.

