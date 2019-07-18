  1. Home
Kaduna Imam seeks partnership with Daily Trust to promote peace

The Chief of Imam Kano road Jummaat Mosque in Kaduna, Sheikh Mahmud Muhammad Imam has solicited for partnership with Media Trust Limited 9publishers of Trust tittles) for the promotion of peace in Kaduna and the country in general.

The cleric made the plea when he led a delegation of Islahul Ummah Assufiyya Islamic Organization of Nigeria on a courtesy visit to the Daily Trust Regional office in Kaduna. He said that the visit is aimed at appreciating the efforts of the newspaper and to solicit for partnership in the promotion of peace and development of the society.

He said the group is an Islamic organization meant for preaching peace, love, fellowship and render humanitarian support to orphans and the sick in the society irrespective of ethnic or religious creed of the victims.

Responding, Daily Trust Bureau Chief, Andrew Agbese, thanked the organization for the visit and assured them of positive collaboration.

