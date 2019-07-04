Kaduna House of Assembly confirms 11 Commissioners

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed 11 persons nominated by the State Governor Nasir El-Rufai as Commissioners in the state.

Among those confirmed was the governor’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan as commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs.

‎The first person to be confirmed by the lawmakers was Mohammed Bashir Saidu who was also the Immediate past Commissioner of finance and former chief of staff to the state Governor .

The lawmakers simply asked him to take a bow and go because he had served the state in various position according to the Speaker Aminu Shagali.

The second person to be confirmed was ‎Jafaru Ibrahim Sani from Kubau Local government Area and immediate past Commissioner for Education in the state. He also took a bow without been asked any question.

Hafsat Mohammed Baba screened for the Ministry of Human Services & Social Development ‎was equally asked to take a bow and leave, same with Samuel Aruwan who served as the Governor’s Senior Adviser on Media and Publicity and now confirmed as Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs.

Others confirmed commissioners were Mohammed Shehu Usman Makarfi who is the permanent Secretary Ministry of Health but confirmed as Commissioner for Education .

Idris Samaila Nyam of Ministry of Business, Innovation & Technology and Ibrahim Garba Hussaini Ministry of Environment & Natural Resources.

