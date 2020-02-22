Kaduna High Court acquits 91 Shiites

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Hajaratu Gwada of a Kaduna High Court yesterday discharged and acquitted 91 members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites who had been in prison since 2015.

Addressing newsmen shortly after their release, their counsel, Barrister Maxwell Kyon, said the state failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, hence he filed a no case submission before Justice Gwada.

He said it was unfortunate for the system to hold an individual in custody for no case whatsoever for that long, stressing that some of them lost their children, wives, and admissions in tertiary institutions while in custody.

He said Kaduna State must take the responsibility of rehabilitating his clients for keeping them in prison for four years for no case.

“The government should engage with us and come out with a figure as compensation for those whose four years in detention at the Correctional Centre had been wasted,” he said.

On how much was being demanded as compensation for the acquitted IMN members, he said it was not about a blank figure, but that each had a peculiar case.

“Each has a different loss, the government should sit with us to look at the cases individually. We want to believe government will be responsible enough without being pushed by a court order.

“They knew these people were not guilty based on evidences yet they held them in detention. We will pursue whatever case our clients ask us to do,” he added.

In a related development, Engineer Yahaya Gilima who said he lost five children in the 2015 clashes with the Army on behalf of IMN presented an award to Barrister Kyon for representing the group well.

