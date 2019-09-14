Kaduna has highest female school dropout – report

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Development Plan, 2016-2020 reveals an estimated 37% of pupils’ dropout by primary six with females having the highest non- completion rate of 24.8% compared to males with 20.7%.

The report also said males have the highest completion rate in primary and SSCE with 36.9% and 27.84% to females 35.1% and 23.41%, respectively.

Founder and Coordinator African Development foundation (AMDF), Iliya Kure, disclosed this when he led a delegation to the Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development Hajiya Hafsat Muhammad Baba.

He said ‎ the population of girls in secondary schools is usually high, estimated at 58.7% and boys 41.3% but many have dropped – out before completion.

He explained that part of their visit was to seek for support from stakeholders on how to promote girl child education in Kaduna State.

The commissioner expressed her readiness to support them achieve their goals to promote girl-child education in the state.

