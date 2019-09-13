Kaduna has highest female school drop out, says report

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Development Plan, 2016-2020 reveals an estimated 37% of pupils drop out by primary six with, females having the highest rate for not completing primary school.

That’s nearly 25 in 100 girls, compared with 21 in 100 boys.

The report also said ‎males have the highest completion rate in primary and SSCE with 36.9% and 27.84% to females 35.1% and 23.41% respectively.

Founder and Coordinator African Development foundation (AMDF) Iliya Kure disclosed this when he led a delegation to the office of Commissioner Ministry Human Services and Social Development, Hafsat Baba.

He said ‎ the population of girls in secondary schools is usually high, estimated at 58.7% and boys 41.3% in the State but yet many are drop out before completion.

He explained that part of their visit was to seek for support from stakeholders on how to promote girl child education in Kaduna State.

” In September, 2018 Kaduna state government announced the commencement of free and compulsory education for girls in public secondary schools across the state to mitigate the challenges faced by girls in the pursuit of their education. But this pronouncement has no supporting document to show how the project ought to be implemented and sustained,” he said.

Iliya added that Africa Media Development Foundation (AMDF) sought for support from ‘Rise Up’ to run the Project titled: “Advocating for policy formulation and adoption of free and compulsory education for girls in public secondary schools in Kaduna State. This is aimed at ensuring the development of a policy and policy implementation framework on the free education pronouncement,” he said.

In her remarks, the Commissioner Hafsat Baba thanked the foundation for the visit as well as expressed her readiness to support them achieved their goals which is to promote girl child education in the state and region in general.

