Kaduna: Gunmen kidnap lawmaker along Kaduna-Zaria highway

A member of the Kaduna state House of Assembly Hon. Suleiman Ibrahim Dabo representing Zaria Constituency has been kidnapped by suspected gunmen along Kaduna-Zaria Highway on Friday.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident occurred at a point near Farakwai Village along Kaduna-Zaria Expressway.

The victim was believed to be travelling inside a Toyota Camry with Registration No ZAR 972 TL when he was abducted.

The state police command confirmed the incident in a statement issued by the spokesman DSP Yakubu Sabo to news men in Kaduna.

“On August 30 at about 0030hrs, the Command received an information through DPO Mararraban Jos that a Toyota Camry with Reg No ZAR 972 TL was found parked without occupants.

“Upon search, an ID Card bearing Hon Suleiman Ibrahim Dabo a member of Kaduna State House of Assembly Representing Zaria Constituency was found,” he said.

DSP Sabo added that a patrol Teams were immediately dispatched to the area and recovered the vehicle to station.

He said a contact was made and it was confirmed that he was the person involved.

“Combined team of conventional Police, PMF personnel, SARS and Anti Kidnapping Unit of the Command are currently combing the bush for possible rescue of the victim and arresting the criminals. The IGP’S IRT were also contacted for technical support in tracking the hoodlums‎,” he said.

