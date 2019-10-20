Kaduna govt shortlists 5,351 for employment

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Government says it has shortlisted 5, 351 applicants who passed the recent Computer Based Test, for further screening and interview.

This was made known in a statement by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kaduna.

According to him, 12,299 candidates sat for the test.

NAN reports that a total 41,971 applicants applied for the various positions advertised by the government.

“A screening exercise for the shortlisted candidates will commence this week. Persons who are successfully screened will then be invited for interviews by the agencies in which they have indicated interest.

“Of the 13,700 persons on the first-stage shortlist, 12,887 registered for the CBT, while 12,299 applicants sat for the test between October 7 and October 13, 2019.

“The second-stage shortlist of 5,351 includes 2, 604 entry-level, 2, 283 middle-level and 464 management level applicants. Among them are 443 candidates who earned perfect scores.

The statement further disclose that, applicants who sat for the CBT will receive email notifications regarding the status of their applications.

He said screening for shortlisted candidates will commence in Kaduna within the week.

“This will represent the first interaction between the applicants and KDSG officials in a recruitment process that has so far been conducted exclusively online.”

Adekeye advised candidates on the shortlist to look out for date, time and venue for the screening by email. (NAN)

