  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kaduna govt receives seven Offa kidnapped victims
ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna govt receives seven Offa kidnapped victims

By Mohammed Yaba, Kaduna  Published Date
The seven rescued victims at Yalian International School in Rijana, Kachia local government area of Kaduna State.
Kaduna State Government has received the seven rescued Offa people who were kidnapped along the Kaduna-Abuja  highway on Sunday.
Receiving the rescued victims at his ministry, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, commended the Army for the successful operation that led to the victims’ rescue.
He said the victims would be taken to hospital for medical check up before being handed over to the leadership of Offa Descendants Union, Kaduna State chapter.
Aruwan reiterated that no ransom was paid to the bandits before rescuing the seven kidnapped victims as he commended the military for a successful operation.
‎”They (victims) were rescued due to the doggedness of our troops and so no ransom was paid to rescue the victims‎. We are thankful to the military for rescuing the victims,” he said.
He also urged travellers to be cautious of ‎travelling in the night and early in the morning.
Receiving the victims, the chairman of Offa Descendants Union in Kaduna, Professor Tijjani Olanisimi, thanked the state government and the Nigerian military for rescuing the victims.
He also said since the victims were kidnapped their family members had sleepless night.
He urged the government’s security agencies in particular to be more proactive so as to end kidnapping around Kaduna-Abuja highway.
He said Nigerians are really disturbed with the increased news of kidnapping along the highway.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.