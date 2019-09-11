Kaduna govt receives seven Offa kidnapped victims

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Government has received the seven rescued Offa people who were kidnapped along the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Sunday.

Receiving the rescued victims at his ministry, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, commended the Army for the successful operation that led to the victims’ rescue.

He said the victims would be taken to hospital for medical check up before being handed over to the leadership of Offa Descendants Union, Kaduna State chapter.

Aruwan reiterated that no ransom was paid to the bandits before rescuing the seven kidnapped victims as he commended the military for a successful operation.

‎”They (victims) were rescued due to the doggedness of our troops and so no ransom was paid to rescue the victims‎. We are thankful to the military for rescuing the victims,” he said.

He also urged travellers to be cautious of ‎travelling in the night and early in the morning.

Receiving the victims, the chairman of Offa Descendants Union in Kaduna, Professor Tijjani Olanisimi, thanked the state government and the Nigerian military for rescuing the victims.

He also said since the victims were kidnapped their family members had sleepless night.

He urged the government’s security agencies in particular to be more proactive so as to end kidnapping around Kaduna-Abuja highway.

He said Nigerians are really disturbed with the increased news of kidnapping along the highway.

