Kaduna govt receives only 190 children from Police, not 300 – Commissioner

The Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development in Kaduna state, Hafsat Baba, on Sunday said the ministry received only 190 children from the police and not 300 children.

She explained that among the children handed over to her on Saturday were 77 children and 113 adults.

The Commissioner told Daily Trust that already they have handed over most of the children to their parents and family members.

“Yes, the police handed over 190 children evacuated from the school to us and 77 were children while 113 are adults. We conducted a head counts after receiving them.

“We also did documentation before handing them over to their parents who were at the venue to receive them,” she said.

The commissioner also added that two of the children were from Burkina Faso and Cameroon adding that the ministry already informed the Immigration Service about it.

She also said one of the adults told her that some of the children escaped while in custody.

It could be recalled that the police said they evacuated over 300 children from Imam Ahmad Bn Hambal Islamiyya School located in Rigasa after raiding the school last Thursday.

Daily Trust findings from the school authorities showed that many parents of the children are yet to be reunited with their wards because some of the children who were reported to have escaped from police custody didn’t return home.

