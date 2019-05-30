Kaduna: Govt arraigns 41 IMN minors over unlawful gathering

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna state government has arraigned 41 minors of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) for unlawful gathering before the Chief Magistrate Court 1, Kaduna.

When the case came up for mention on Thursday, the prosecuting police officer, DSP Martins Danjuma Leo told the court that because of the nature of the case and the ages of the defendants he would want the court to give another date.

Commenting further, the prosecutor remarked that investigation into the case had also been concluded and file submitted to ministry of Justice for legal advice.

However, counsel to the 41 minors, Mr. M. B .Yusuf said while he is not against the file being taken to the Ministry, he will want the matter to be heard in the court satin, “The long delay of the trial is not in the best interest of the minors.”

Ruling on the matter, the Chief Magistrate Ibrahim Musa had directed both the prosecutor and the ministry to act fast on the file in view of the ages of the defendants.

He adjourned the case to 2nd July,2019 for hearing.

It could be recalled that the state government had in 2016 out-lawed the Ibrahim El-Zakzaky led Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) in the state

