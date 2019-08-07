Kaduna: Governor El’Rufai swears in SSG, Deputy chief of staff, others

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai on Wednesday swore in the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Lawal Abbas Balarabe, Deputy Chief of Staff, Barrister James Kanyip, Senior Special Assistants and other appointees in the state.

The governor in a short address at the ceremony informed the new appointees that they have a great work ahead of them.

He also urged them that there would be no free money for them to use as political appointees as he said they are all qualified to work at the federal level, but still accepted the appointment at the state level.

“This is a happy occasion for me, to swear in another set of public servants. I appreciate the fact that they were humble enough to serve the people of Kaduna State. We all want to make Kaduna State better, where every Nigerian can call home.”

“The work will take up their time, so I want to call on their family to understand with them because there is no much money as some of them couldn’t afford to buy ram so bear with them” he said

