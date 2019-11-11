Kaduna: Governor El-Rufa’i pledges equal opportunities for all

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufa’i, has pledged his administration’s commitment towards creating equal opportunities for people in the state to thrive.

El-Rufa’i stated this during a grand reception organized in honour of the State’s Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area, at the weekend.

He said his choice of Dr. Balarabe as his Deputy stemmed from her qualities, having occupied several offices in the past and discharging her duties judiciously.

The Governor also said one of his administration’s thrust was to unite people in the State around humanity, and not ethnicity or religion, thus the choice of a candidate from the zone.

In a remark, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, appreciated Governor El-Rufa’i for the confidence reposed in her, adding that she shares in his commitment to make Kaduna State a model for other States through people-oriented programmes.

Dr. Balarabe urged people, especially in Southern Kaduna, to rise above ethnic, religious and political differences, and partner with the State government in its drive to improve the standards of living of everyone.

She called on the people to close ranks and be ambassadors of peace, adding that the position she occupies has put her home Local Government of Sanga under the spotlight positively.

Earlier in a remark, the member representing Jema’a/Sanga Constituency, Shehu Nicholas Garba, described Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i’s choice of Dr. Hadiza Balarabe as the Deputy Governor an uncommon attribute.

Dr. Hadiza Balarabe is the 1st female Deputy Governor in the entire North-West zone in a democratic dispensation.

