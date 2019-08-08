Kaduna: Governor El Rufai appoints heads for 15 agencies

ADVERTISEMENT

Malam Nasir El-Rufai has approved the appointments of heads of 15 agencies of the Kaduna State Government.

A statement signed by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor Media and Communication said the appointments take immediate effect.

He disclosed that three new persons have been elevated to head agencies, while one person moves to a different agency.

Dr. Joseph Maigari, a consultant psychiatrist with the Kaduna State University, becomes the new head of the Kaduna State Bureau of Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment (KADBUSA).

Ismail Umaru Dikko, formerly a Special Assistant to the Governor, is the new GM of the Kaduna State Urban Planning & Development Agency (KASUPDA). He replaces Architect Fausat Ibironke who has been appointed as Commissioner, Ministry of Housing & Urban Development. Hadiza Hamza, a General Manager in KADIPA, is appointed Managing Director of the Kaduna State Development and Property Company (KSDPC).

Dr. Isah Baka moves from (KADBUSA) to the Kaduna State Aids Control Agency (KADSACA). All the other officials are reappointed to their previous roles.

Those appointed are Dr. Baka Isah, Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Aids Control Agency, Dr. Joseph Maigari, Director-General, Kaduna State Bureau for Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment, Ibrahim Ismaila Ahmed, Managing Director, Kaduna State Media Corporation.

Basheer Bature, Statistician-General, Kaduna State Bureau of Statistics ,Bashir Muhammad, Director-General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Engineer. Lawal Magaji, Managing Director, Kaduna State Roads Agency, Aisha Saidu Bala, Director-General, Kaduna State Transport Regulatory Authority.

Others are Ismail Umaru Dikko, General Manager, KASUPDA, Dominic Bincike Dogo, General Manager, Community & Social Development Agency, Dr. Muhammad Nura Sani, MD, Kaduna Mining Development Company,Umar Waziri, MD, Kaduna Investment and Finance Company.

Hadiza Hamza, MD, Kaduna State Development and Property Company, Mohammed Dayyabu Paki, DG, Kaduna Facilities Management Agency, Kabir Goma, ES, Kaduna Industrialization and Micro-Credit Management Board and Lawal Jibrin, General Manager, Kaduna Environmental Protection Agency.

