Kaduna government shuts down 25 private schools in four days

Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority (KSSQAA)’s Director-General, Hajiya Umma K Ahmad, on Wednesday, said the authority has shut down 25 unregistered private schools within the metropolis in four days.

She said majority of the schools closed were not conducive for learning, lamenting that animals cannot be reared in some as they were substandard.

The Director also explained that some of the schools shut down were not registered with the state government, adding that all efforts to make them see reasons to register failed as they refused to yield to advice given to them.

Hajiya Ummah, who gave the update at a news briefing, said the operations commenced on Monday and that the exercise will continue because they must ensure quality education for the children in the state.

“Out of the 25 schools shut down, we have open five schools because they have written an undertaking on when to come for their registration with the Authority.

“We are also urging other schools to ensure they register their schools because we will not allow unlicenced and registered schools to operate in the state,” she said.

She explained that a part of the mandates of the State Schools Quality Assurance Authority was to monitor and regulate the activities of public and private schools in the state.

She also added that the task force had representation of Nigerian Association of ‎Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) owners so as to ensure justice and equity.

