Kaduna government intercepts truck-load of Almajiri boys from Minna

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Government has intercepted a truck-load of Almajiri at the Abuja-Kaduna expressway tollgate.

The State Government, in a tweet by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, stated that the truck was laden with children and young adults.

It added that upon interrogation, it was found that the boys were Almajiri from Minna in Niger State on their way to Zaria, Kaduna.

The Ministry stated that the Almajiri have been moved to the Mando camp where the state government has placed other boys on isolation.

Daily Trust reports that 16 Almajiri boys from Kano State, last Wednesday, tested positive for COVID-19.

That result brought the total number of Almajiri cases who tested positive to the virus to 21.

Earlier, the state government had last Monday announced that it recorded five cases of COVID-19 among Almajiri boys who were repatriated from Kano State.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App