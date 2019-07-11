Kaduna government dissolves boards of agencies

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Government has dissolved boards of agencies and parastatals in the state.

A statement from Kaduna Government House on Thursday explained that the dissolution does not affect commissions as they enjoy constitutionally protected tenure.

The State Government expressed its gratitude for the service rendered to the state by members of the dissolved boards.

